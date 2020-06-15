Heat wave keeps its grip on Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for more heat today as temperatures top-out in the middle to upper 90s. However, humidity will remain on the low side so the heat index will be lower than the air temperature. A strong and gusty wind from the south will also offer relief from the heat.

No major changes are expected most of the work week as hot and dry weather continue across Kansas. It looks like actual temperatures will trend toward 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday before we see a SLIGHT cool-down on Friday.

A possible pattern change this weekend could bring cooler temperatures to Kansas in addition to a better chance of showers and storms. The Wichita area will not see any storms until Friday night followed by a cooler weekend. However, northwest Kansas could see some changes by Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 95.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 96.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 71.

Wed: High: 98. Low: 73. Sunny, windy, and hot.

Thu: High: 100. Low: 73. Mostly sunny; hot and breezy.

Fri: High: 96. Low: 72. Partly cloudy; chance of storms late.

Sat: High: 95. Low: 67. Partly cloudy; chance of storms late.

Sun: High: 91. Low: 66. Partly cloudy; not as hot.