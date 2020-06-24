Heating up for Thursday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that gusty winds and hotter weather returns to Kansas on Thursday. There could be a few thunderstorms for northwest Kansas into the evening, but much of the state will have a dry day.

Early Thursday, low temperatures will be down in the 60s with a light south breeze. In the afternoon, we can expect gusts to be up around 25-30 mph with highs getting into the low to mid 90s. The chance for scattered storms in the northwest should end by midnight.

A cold front coming through the area on Friday will bring a threat of evening storms. Severe weather is possible, but not on a widespread scale. Temperatures will still be in the 90s Friday and will likely stay that way for much of the upcoming weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 93.

Tomorrow night: Turning partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 71.

Fri: High: 94 Partly cloudy; chance for nighttime storms.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 72 Becoming partly cloudy; isolated evening storms.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 93 Low: 73 Becoming partly cloudy; isolated evening storms.

Tue: High: 95 Low: 74 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.