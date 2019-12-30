Driver dies after pursuit, gunfire in E. Wichita

A driver is dead after a police pursuit early Monday morning. According to a Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, deputies were involved in a pursuit in the area of S. Webb Road. At one point, shots were fired, and the driver of the car they were chasing is now deceased.

The spokesperson says it is early in the investigation and she could not confirm who fired the shots.

We do know that S. Webb Road is now closed between Pawnee and Harry.

Eyewitness News is on the scene. Watch for updates as they become available.