Heights High School student part of roundtable with top White House officials

Heights High School senior, Alex Chubbuck, had a day she will never forget. She was part of a roundtable with Advisor Ivanka Trump and Sec. of State Mike Pompeo.

How did she get there?

Chubbuck says the Dean of Aviation picked her to represent WSU Tech and USD259.

She takes her high school classes,she also takes classes over at WSU tech, and in her free time she sometimes works two jobs.

Her goal is to become an aviation engineer.

Chubbuck says she loves the hands on training and skills she learns with the programs over at WSU Tech and she was able to tell her story about why it's the right path for her.

"It was just an amazing experience to talk to someone like that and I have pictures with me right next to her," said Chubbuck.

She hopes this is inspiring for other students to follow their passions.

"Anything is possible and that definitely showed through today," said Chubbuck.