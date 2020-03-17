Help available for Kansas workers taking hit due to coronavirus spread

As thousands of workers across the U.S. are in danger of losing their jobs, President Donald Trump is looking to make direct cash payments to Americans as part of a federal stimulus emergency package.

In Kansas, the coronavirus pandemic brings a record number of calls and questions to the Kansas Department of Labor as some take unpaid leave and others are out of a job.

Thousands of Kansans are working from home, starting this week and others expect pay cuts, layoffs and furloughs. The unprecedented situation brought on by the coronavirus raises many questions, but there is help available.

"This is completely brand new territory that I don't think we have ever seen before," says Unemployment Insurance Director Laurel Searles.

"We are facing a public health crisis that is turning into an economic crisis. Here we are, everything's going well, we are at a historically-low unemployment, and then suddenly, it is a completely different picture."

Unemployment insurance benefits are available now for anyone who is involuntarily unemployed as a result of COVID-19. The amount in a specific benefit depends on your salary, but will be within a window of $122 to $488 per week.

The average payout is $388 per week and you can receive benefits up to 16 weeks. This applies to you if your are not working, if you are not being paid, or if your employer reduced your hours or wages due to the virus.

"The governor spoke to us as a cabinet. We are definitely going to be working across agencies to see how we can support our workers, and the families who are in this situation," says Kansas Department of Labor Secretary Delia Garcia. "Again, we are in an unprecedented time."

This week, the department of labor will also consider benefits for parents who are forced to take a leave of absence from work to be with children now out of school for the rest of the spring semester.