Helping Hand: Clear the List

School supplies at one point in most of our lives played a role in developing in who were as students. What happens when those supplies run low, or even out? Enterprise Elementary kindergarten teacher Ashley Hicks took action and joined an online movement.

“Teachers can create a list on Amazon, and from there and obtain supplies for their classroom,” Hicks said.

The ‘Clear the List’ online movement was started by a teacher in Texas to help students and teachers get the supplies they need before the school year. Now, it’s gone viral. Along with a former students Grandmother, the two decided to create one specifically for Wichita.

“It’s also grown into the other surrounding teachers around Kansas. The group has probably about 300 teachers in right now,” she said.

She loves the movement adding this has been empowering for her and her colleagues. Everything is donated anonymously, making it that much more special.

“Teachers give so much,” Hicks said. “Of themselves, their time, even their finances to their students.”

Each situation is different. Parents, teachers and schools can only do so much. Hicks says this movement is more than just crayons, scissors and glue. It’s creating something bigger. Unity.

“It teaches our students and children that there are people outside the school walls that love and appreciate them,” Hicks said.

Education is, and always will be important. Hearing about the ‘Clear the List’ movement from Ashley caught the attention of Dustin DeVaughn and Richard James. So we decided to give her a ‘Helping Hand.”

“You’re kidding me,” Hicks said with tears in her eyes. “Thank you so much!”