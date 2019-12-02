Helping Hand: Harvey County Holiday Helpers

Protect and serve is the Harvey County Sheriffs Department’s motto.

"Basically we feed a family of four for two weeks," Katie Price with the department said.

Helping those in need is another chance to truly serve their community.

First responders in Harvey County see the struggle families face putting together a holiday meal. So this time of year, they turn into "Holiday Helpers.”

"This is our opportunity for us to do something positive for our community. Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay said.

Year-round, the program accepts monetary donations. Last year, they raised $18,000, feeding 275 families. The goal this year?

"At least 300,” Price said. “We really could’ve helped more families last year. We had a lot of individuals who needed more help than we could provide last year."

In the coming weeks, they’ll be boxing up the food for delivery. Their commitment to excellence in their community caught our attention. So, along with DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers, we decided to give them a ‘Helping Hand.’

“Great!” Sheriff Gay said. “What an awesome deal this is, for us to be able to give back to our community knowing that you guys are pitching in.”