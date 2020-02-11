Helping Hand: Paw It Forward

Companionship, love and care are just a few things pets bring their owners. As much as we love them, their health and happiness play a factor in ours too. Getting our furry friends the health care they need, can be costly.​​

The Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital of Wichita receives a $1,200 Helping Hand for its "Paw it Forward' program for pets in need of medical care.

This led the Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital of Wichita and Veterinary Care to team up to create the "Paw It Forward" non-profit foundation. The goal? To give assistance to pet owners in need.

We decided to give them a helping hand.

Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital of Wichita marketing director Heather Newhouse says every dollar donated to the Paw It Forward Foundation is used to treat sick or injured cats or dogs. ​

"One hundred percent of every donation is directed to the pet's medical treatment," she said. "We're able to assist in their medical needs and get them back on their feet and send them home tails wagging. It's really the best feeling."

To qualify, an owner must have a hospitalized patient and there is an application process. Donated funds serve pet owners in a financial crisis or those who have exhausted all other medical resources.

"It's life or death. Too many times we're faced with pet owners who are given the choice between saving their pet and their medical bill, and this is just an added safety net," Newhouse said.

She said she's seen a lot of patients and their owners in need come through the hospital's doors. Seeing them leave healthy and happy is what the Paw It Forward Foundation is all about.

For their commitment to helping our furry friends in need, Devaughn James Injury Lawyers and KWCH 12 Eyewitness News decided to pay it forward and give the hospital a helping hand and $1,200 to the Paw It Forward Foundation.

"We love the work they do to care about animals and the people that love them," said attorney Richard James.

Newhouse called it a terrific surprise she was not expecting.

'We are so grateful for this generous donation thank you so much!" She said with excitement.