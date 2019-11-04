Helping Hand: Presents in a Package

For many, the holiday season is a time to rejoice while spending time with loved ones. But it’s not that easy for the nearly 500,000 troops serving our country overseas this time of year.

“This lets them know hey we haven’t forgotten about you. We appreciate what you do you’re here. You’re protecting us,” National Catastrophe Restoration Inc. Marketing Manager Katy Timken said.

National Catastrophe Restoration Inc. (NCRI) says 50 percent of service members deployed never get a care package. The company teamed up with Volunteer Kansas for an event they call "Presents in a Package" to make sure it doesn't happen to this year.

“We want to make sure that nobody that is from Kansas goes without receiving a little touch of home for the holidays,” Volunteer Kansas Executive Director Nola Brown said.

Foods that ship well, activity books, socks and more, collected to pack and ship. Shipping each box with an $18.45 price tag.

“Our goal is to send over 400 packages,” said Brown.

Their generosity to bring holiday cheer to those serving our country, missing family and loved ones thousands of miles away caught the attention of DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers and KWCH Eyewitness News who decided to give them a Helping Hand and check for $1,200.

“That’s fabulous we’re so grateful,” Brown said.

“Wow! I just got the chills,” Timken said.