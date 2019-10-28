Helping Hand: Pro Kansas Miller Recycling Center

This year, Pro Kansas Miller Recycling Center will process nearly two million pounds of recyclables. With several other centers nearby closing their doors, PKMR says it will likely see more recyclers. They don’t mind the new business, but their facing a dilemma too, their already old equipment needs an upgrade.

The baler is an important in their day to day operations. After 12 years their baler needs significant repairs.

“It needs a lot more work to keep it functioning,” Education Director Beth McDonald said. “Some of the strips are falling apart and there’s some other internal kinds of repair.”

“If we don’t fix the original problem, then this will keep happening again and again,” PKMR President Mike Hastings said.

Repairs carry a hefty price tag. Their goal? $10,000 to ‘Bail out their Baler.’ McDonald says raising the money would say a lot about her community.

“I think it would mean the world,” she said. “To me it would say we have a community who cares and believes passionately about this.”

Through donations online, through mail and at the center, PKMR has raised about a third of their total goal

With DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers, we decided to help take one step closer to crushing that total goal with a $1,200 check.

“We been around 15 years and we want to be around another 50," Hastings said.