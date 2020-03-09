Helping Hand: 'Pull A Plane for Education'

An enormous piece of U.S. history is pulling in more educational opportunities for students in Wichita.

The first-ever "Pull A Plane for Education" event is the ultimate game of tug-of-war happening in April 18.

"Whoever pulls it the furthest is the winner. And this a bucket list event. You don't want to miss it because it's historic. You're going to get to do something with this incredibly rich piece of aviation history," said WSU Tech President Sherry Utash.

Twenty-five people will take on the plane, but the real winners are the WSU Tech Foundation and the Friends of Doc Foundation.

Doc is not just any plane. The restored World War II B-29 is one of only two flying Superfortress aircraft in the world, and it lives right here in Wichita.

So, Devaughn James Injury Lawyers and KWCH Eyewitness News decided to fly-in with a Helping Hand of $1,200.

"We're super fortunate to have this in Wichita, Kansas," Utash said. "And then, to have this building built around it, that also has this educational component for young kids to learn about aviation and stem. the importance of science, technology, engineering and math.

Find out how you can be a part of the "Pull A Plane for Education".