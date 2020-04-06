United Way of the Plains receives Helping Hand for leading way in COVID-19 response

The COVID-19 pandemic is like nothing we’ve ever seen. We’ve been saying we’re in this together because we are. Communities are coming together in new ways led by faces they know and trust. Places like the United Way of the Plains, who we decided to lend a helping hand.

The first banner you see on http://www.unitedwayplains.org/ is dedicated to helping and informing you about the biggest story happening worldwide, COVID-19

“We’re here to provide all kinds of information that daily occurs that people are calling in for, 'how do I get food? Where can I get counseling services?' All kinds of social service programs,” says United Way of the Plains President and CEO, Pat J. Hanrahan.

We’ve never seen a pandemic cause this much-unexpected disruption in our day-to-day lives. For some, feeding their families and keeping the lights on will be a challenge.

“We know there’s going to be a lot of people coming up here in the near future that have lost income. They’re going to have utilities, rent bills and all kinds of things due and we want to be there to help them," Hanrahan says.

This is a fluid situation with new numbers and information coming in constantly. So how do we try slowing it down? Hanrahan says listen to the experts.

“It seems like social distancing is really making an impact. Here at the United Way. we’re on lockdown," he says. "We have some staff here always manning 2-1-1. but we’re making sure we’re a good 20 feet away from each other. I think the more we can do that as a community, the more successful we’ll be.”

For all that the United Way of the Plains has done, and will continue to do in helping people impacted by COVID-19, we decided to give them a helping hand for $1,200.