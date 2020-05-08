Helping Hand: Wichita Community Foundation

When the Coronavirus Pandemic hit, the Wichita Community Foundation knew it needed to act fast.

“We knew that we needed to find a way to get money quickly to the community to help the people who were in need," WCF President and CEO Shelly Prichard said.

First, WCT teamed with another familiar community supporter to form the 'Stand with Wichita Fund' designed to keep people from falling on essential payments.

“Through the money that our donors provide the Salvation Army helps them pay utility bills," Prichard said.

"The idea is that they don’t get so far behind, then have a hard time catching up when they’re reestablishing their job."

With the Salvation Army, they've helped more than 150 people and families. But there's more, WCF also has the 'Community Foundation Emergency Fund' to help non-profits get what they need to fight covid 19.

“We’ve provided a lot of PPE equipment for the safety net health clinics. We’ve provided some situations where families out of work couldn’t get their children with critical diseases to their medical appointments those types of things,” Prichard said.

Two great options, for those in a position to help. So, KWCH Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers decided to pitch in with a 'Helping Hand.'

"Thank you so much! This is why I love my job. Thanks so much to DeVaughn James and to Channel 12 for making this happen," Prichard said.