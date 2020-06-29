Helping Hand: Wichita Family Crisis Center

During the last three months, nonprofits have felt the impact of COVID-19. Shelter and outreach are just a couple of the services the Wichita Family Crisis Center offers to survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking.

"We've seen a lot of domestic violence in this community, even before the pandemic, and it's incredibly important that people have a safe place to go," said Amanda Meyers with the Wichita Family Crisis Center.

She said the domestic violence cases she's seen in the past few months are more severe.

"People are coming to us with much more grave and serious injuries, and we know that these are very, very life-threatening times, Meyers said.

The crisis center has also seen an increase in people needing a place to stay. Its building can house up to 25 people, but social distancing has been a challenge.

"In order for us to keep clients and staff, not only safe from abusers, but this virus as well, it was necessary that we put people in hotels," Meyers said.

To help the Wichita Family Crisis Center continue fulfilling its commitment to keeping people safe in our community during uncertain times, Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers give the local nonprofit a helping hand.

