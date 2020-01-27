Helping Hand: Woman changes life path, helps others change theirs

The donated items you see downstairs when you enter the Eagle Nest in Winfield are more than just items for sale. ​

​

They serve a purpose. ​

​

“A lot of times people need help with their insulin. They need help with some of their medication,” Founder Gayle McPherson said. ​

​

“The store helps provide that, and then it gives us a beautiful store front.”​

​

Twenty years ago McPherson wanted to find more purpose after cashing out her retirement. She started the Eagle Nest Inc. and the items they sell help keep their lights on and fund the six-week job training program happening upstairs. ​

​

“We teach classes like how to build a resume, how to dress to succeed and how to manage your money once you’re making it,” McPherson said. ​

​

There’s also more than teaching going on upstairs. ​

​

A special room organized for people going through Cancer, where former cosmetologist Jane Dowers comes in and helps the women with their hair and make-up.​

​

“She’s retired, so she teaches them how to put their face back on. To see them come upstairs, and come back downstairs is such a wonderful, wonderful thing” McPherson said. ​

​

Gayle says their team of volunteers helps about three hundred people per month. Whether its clothing, food, baby supplies or job training, their commitment and compassion for those in need caught the attention of Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers. So we decided to give Eagle Nest Inc. a Helping Hand. ​

​

“I was not expecting that, I was just thankful for the interview!” McPherson said. "Thank you for that.” ​