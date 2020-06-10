Here comes the heat once again

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the heat will be expanding over the next couple of days and it will once again feel like July or August around much of the area. There's not much hope for rain through the weekend.

The wind will be light over much of Kansas into early Thursday. Expect temperatures to cool down into the 50s under clear skies. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s in the afternoon.

It will be a little hotter on Friday with sunny skies and southeast winds.

Expect it to turn windy over the weekend and hotter too. Afternoon highs will likely go into the mid and upper 90s for much of the area.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW/S 5-10. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer; breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 66.

Fri: High: 93 Sunny and hot.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 68 Sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 72 Sunny to mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 73 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 73 Mostly sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 99 Low: 74 Mostly sunny and windy.