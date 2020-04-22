Here's when you'll get your stimulus check

Forbes has released a schedule for when Americans can expect to receive their economic impact checks.

On Monday (April 20), the Internal Revenue Service issued a special alert of federal-benefit recipients who didn't file a tax return in 2018 or 2019.

The IRS says $1,200 payments will soon be issued to those receiving Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years. For benefit recipients with children who aren’t required to file a tax return, an extra step is needed to quickly add $500 per eligible child onto their automatic payment of $1,200. The deadline to take that action is Wednesday (April 22), the IRS says.

Taxpayers who have the lowest annual adjusted gross income as reported on their 2018 or 2019 tax return will receive their checks first. Here is the planned weekly schedule (week-ending dates):

• Less than $10,000: April 24

• $10,001 - $20,000: May 1

• $20,001 - $30,000: May 8

• $30,001 - $40,000: May 15

• $40,001 - $50,000: May 22

• $50,001 - $60,000: May 29

• $60,001 - $70,000: June 5

• $70,001 - $80,000: June 12

• $80,001 - $90,000: June 19

• $90,001 - $100,000: June 26

• $100,001 - $110,000: July 3

• $110,001 - $120,000: July 10

• $120,001 - $130,000: July 17

• $130,001- $140,000: July 24

• $140,001 - $150,000: July 31

• $150,001 - $160,000: August 7

• $160,001 - $170,000: August 14

• $170,001 - $180,000: August 21

• $180,001 - $190,000: August 28

• $190,001 - $198,000: September 4

• Remaining checks: September 11

The IRS has created an online tool, "Get My Payment", on its website for Americans to track their direct payments and enter direct deposit information. For those receiving a check, it can be used to ensure that the mailing address is correct.