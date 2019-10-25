Herington HS volleyball team rallies around coach battling breast cancer

As it gears up for a postseason run, the Herington High School volleyball team shows support for its head coach as she battles breast cancer.

Teammates made t-shirts and signs as they prepare for their first sub-state game Saturday. Herington High School Head Volleyball Coach Lisa Beye sticks with her team as she fights Stage I breast cancer.

Before the Railers' first practice, she spoke to her team about the journey ahead for the season.

"I sat them down and I let them know that they were going to be with me on a journey, and I didn't know what that journey looked like. But I knew that I had a good support with them and that we could do it together," Beye says.

With news of her health battle, Herington's season got off to an emotional start.

"When we found out Lisa had cancer, I was so sad, but I also felt like it was a blessing in disguise that I moved to Herington and was going to be here to help her, because I knew she needed somebody strong who could step up," Herington High School Assistant Volleyball Coach Katie Parks says.

Railer volleyball player Madi Becker says the team fights for their coach on the court as Beye faces her battle off of it. Herington enters the postseason with a 27-6 record.

Besides winning matches for their coach, they showed their support with "pink-out" shirts that say, "DIG PINK." The color is associated with breast cancer awareness and support for those fighting the disease.

Beye faces four to six weeks of radiation. She says she hopes her team learns from being on this journey with her this season.

"I hope I have taught them that faith is greater than fear and that they need to have faith (in) everything that happens in your life," she says. "There's going to be good times and bad times, but it's very important that we all support each other, and love can get you through anything."

Beye thinks her team has a good shot of taking home hardware from this year's Class 2A state volleyball tournament. At 27-6, the Railers are the No. 2 seed heading into substate.