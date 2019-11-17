Hiawatha Public School District mourns loss of teen killed in Brown County crash

The Hiawatha Public School District is mourning the loss of a teen killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Brown County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2010 Toyota Corolla carrying five people was driving at high speeds on Horned Owl Road.

The 17-year-old driver lost control of the car. It left the roadway on the left side and went into a ditch. It then went airborne, made rotation across U36 into a ditch and landed on its top.

The driver, an 18 and 15-year-old were taken to KU Medical Center with serious injuries. A 19-year-old was taken to Hiawatha Hospital with minor injuries. Ian Miller, 16 of Hiawatha, was killed in the crash.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the Hiawatha Public School District said “they are saddened by the death of one of our students.”

Several counselors, social workers, administration, and community leaders will be available to students and staff Sunday evening. They will be available for the foreseeable future.

Hiawatha High School will be open from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday for students needing support.

The high school's play, scheduled for Sunday, has been cancelled as well.