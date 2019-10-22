High school seniors across Kansas encouraged to apply for college this month

This month, students across Kansas are encouraged to apply for college. It's a part of College Application Month.

According to the Kansas Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, applying to college can be a daunting task, but it can be particularly overwhelming can be a daunting task for most college students.

The goal this month is to give high school seniors time to apply for college during the school day with the help and guidance of school staff, local community supporters, and post-secondary educational staff members.

"We say college. That's not just a traditional four-year college experience, that's any technical certificate training program outside the boundaries of high school," said April Cozine, Associate Director of Admissions at Wichita State University.

This is the fourth year for Apply Kansas. It's a partnership with the American College Application Campaign.