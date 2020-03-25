High school student marks unusual year with senior photos

Vanessa Dinkel Photography
Updated: Wed 10:48 PM, Mar 25, 2020

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) Senior pictures for high school students represent so many things. But this year, Vanessa Dinkel wanted to make sure to mark the end of her daughter’s abrupt senior year by a historical senior portrait.

“We have the cap and gown and may not be able to use it,” said Dinkel who owns her own professional photography business. “So I decided we’re going to take pictures with it but I wanted her in a mask to symbolize what’s going on right now to mark this point in our lives that will go down in history.”

Dinkel borrowed the painter’s mask from a friend for the photo shoot.

“We’re going to take photos with it in her prom dress too,” said Dinkel. “These moments are being taken away and I don’t want anyone to think they’ve been forgotten.”

Dinkel is offering anyone in the Hays community who has a student celebrating a milestone, like graduation, a free photo. You can contact her through her Facebook page – just search for Vanessa Dinkel Photography.

 