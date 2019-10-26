High school students compete in WSU robotics competition

The 21st Annual Kansas BEST robotics competition was held Saturday in Charles Koch Arena at Wichita State University.

The event, sponsored by WSU's College of Engineering, was designed to inspire and motivate high school students toward careers in engineering, science and technology.

The BEST (Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology) competition challenged students to build a remote-controlled robot that accomplishes a defined task within a competitive setting.

For the first time this year, robots operated autonomously for part of the competition. Professional engineers and school teachers volunteered to coach teams through the engineering design process.

Organizers say the sports-like technology contest combines the excitement of a high school football game with the strategy of a chess match and the intellectual challenge of a science fair. Using only the materials in the BEST-provided kits, students have six weeks to design, develop and test a robot that can outperform their competitors.

Participation in Kansas BEST is free, thanks to sponsorship by Textron Aviation and the WSU College of Engineering. All equipment is provided to participating teams. The only cost to teams is their transportation to events.

Twenty-six schools from Kansas competed in the competition.

