High school students worried for impact of COVID-19 on prom

Dozens of cancellations have been announced in the last 48 hours because of the coronavirus. With Sedgwick County limiting public gatherings to under 250 people, there have been some concerned students and retail stores afraid prom may be the next event on the canceled list.

“In France, we don’t have prom so I really wanted to go to prom with a prom date with a really pretty dress,” said French foreign exchange student Rafaele Anclevic.

Rafaele Anclevic is going to school at McPherson High School as a junior. She says prom is what she’s been looking forward to the most while going to school in the united states but coronavirus might change that.

"I hope they don’t cancel prom but maybe because prom would be us all together and so they don’t want us to be close and everything," said Anclevic. "Maybe it’s a good thing but I don’t want it."

Even though there has been no official announcement about any prom being canceled in Sedgwick County yet, there have been whispers among students and their parents.

Wichita Heights student, Teyha Williams is worried about cancelation too.

“They have canceled our softball games, soccer games, basketball games and we have got a call from the school saying they might stretch out spring break because of the virus,” said Williams.

But Nancy Blum, the owner of Parrot-Fa-Nailia, says her shop has been busy as usual with a steady stream of girls looking for prom dresses.

"They’re still shopping. The special orders are not good because they’re not coming out of China," said Blum. "We don’t want to be big babies when people are sick and dying but still, we want to go to prom.”

Right now, formal wear shops say they haven’t really noticed a difference in business because of the coronavirus and they expect sales to continue as usual.