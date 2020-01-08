High-speed chase ends in crash in NW Wichita

A high-speed chase across northwest Wichita ends in a crash just west of Ridge Road (between Ridge and Tyler) on 21st Street North in northwest Wichita.

The chase involving Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputies entered Wichita city limits from West K-96.

During the chase, speeds of the pursued vehicle at times exceeded 100 mph. There are no reports of injuries to responding officers. Video from our crew on the scene shows heavy damage to the suspect vehicle.

We're working to confirm what started the chase, what caused the crash and the severity of possible injuries to the suspect (or suspects) involved in the crash.