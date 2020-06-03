Higher heat Wednesday with showers later

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it took 245 days (October 1, 2019), but we finally made it to 90 degrees on Tuesday in Wichita. Today will be even hotter as high temperatures top-out in the middle 90s under mainly sunny skies.

Showers and storms are expected to develop across northern Kansas this evening before moving into south-central Kansas after midnight. Areas along and north of I-70 have the best chance of seeing severe weather, large hail and damaging wind gusts, while areas farther south are mainly looking at brief, but heavy rainfall.

A few more storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening followed by a dry Friday and weekend. Expect more heat as highs climb into the middle and upper 90s. However, some humidity will take the heat index to around (or above) 100 degrees.

Looking ahead… the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal may be heading toward Kansas by Tuesday and Wednesday. Between that and an approaching cold front from the west, our chance of rain will rise as temperatures trend down.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S 5-15. High: 94.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; storms after midnight. Wind: SE/N 5-10. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny and hot. Wind: N/SW 5-10. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Isolated evening storms; then clearing. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 72.

Fri: High: 96. Low: 73. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sat: High: 95. Low: 73. Sunny and hot.

Sun: High: 93. Low: 72. Mostly sunny; becoming breezy.

Mon: High: 92. Low: 70. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 88. Low: 65. Partly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.