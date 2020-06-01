Higher heat this week with a few storms

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we were unable to hit 90 degrees during the month of May (in Wichita), however now that we have moved into June, that is going to change. Probably not today as we climb into upper the 80s this afternoon, but highs in the low 90s are expected on Tuesday.

The other noticeable change will be the wind. While the weekend was breezy, expect a stronger south wind today between 15 and 25 mph with higher gusts at times.

The rest of the work week looks hot with highs generally in the 90s and also uneventful. A storm or two cannot be ruled out on Wednesday night, but most of the Sunflower State will stay dry.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 88.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 91.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 70.

Wed: High: 94. Low: 72. Mostly sunny; isolated storms late.

Thu: High: 95. Low: 73. Mostly sunny and hot.

Fri: High: 96. Low: 74. Sunny and hot.

Sat: High: 95. Low: 73. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Sun: High: 94. Low: 71. More sun, heat, and wind.