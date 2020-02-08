Hispanic Entrepreneurs wanting to bring Wichita's north side "back to life"

Saturday, a new spot for the Wichita community celebrated its grand opening.

'Plaza Azteca' is formed by a group of local entrepreneurs who aim to unite the talents to offer different products and services in just one place.

The group will also be working with K-State Research Center and Evergreen Recreation Center, among others to help with community services.

China Peña, the owner of Azteka's Boutique says they are trying to bring the north side of Wichita back to life.

"Sometimes we don't have much things to do. I'm really proud of them. I'm part of the hispanic chamber as well, " Peña said. " We really work together."