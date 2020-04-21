Historic bar collapses in downtown Douglass

Footage from Butler County shows the aftermath of a building collapse in downtown Douglass. The 107-year-old structure crashed to the ground early Sunday morning.

Owners of the historic bar on East 3rd say they're lucky no one was injured. They say they were asleep Sunday morning when police called them to say the bar collapse.

Hours before that call, the owners, with help from some friends, were trying to move construction materials inside so they could begin renovations. One friend fell and broke a hip, delaying construction.

Although most of the old building is reduced to rubble, the owners are glad no one was inside when the structure came crashing down.

"We can do what we do with a bar, but we can't replace our friends," building owner Ivan Hamilton says. "We're thankful for that."

Code inspectors say what's left of the historic bar will likely be demolished. The owners say they'll speak with a structural engineer to see if any restoration is possible.

