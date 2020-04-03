Hobby Lobby ordered to close stores nationwide

At least two states have ordered arts and crafts chain Hobby Lobby to close its stores in the face of the coronavirus.

Many of its stores reopened claiming they are an essential business amid state-wide shutdowns.

Colorado's attorney general's office sent the company a cease and desist letter ordering the stores to shut by Thursday evening.

The order notes hobby lobby reopened its Colorado stores this week.

Hobby Lobby did not respond to a request for comments on the order.

Meanwhile, Ohio's attorney general tweeted that Hobby Lobby's general counsel says they are closing their Ohio stores Thursday night-- in compliance with the state's cease and desist order.

Earlier, he said Hobby Lobby had properly closed its stores during the state's stay-home order but then reopened.