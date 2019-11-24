Holiday festivities around the Wichita area

If you are looking for something to do to celebrate the holidays, there are several events you can go to throughout the Wichita area.

▪️ Santa’s Wonderland at Cabela’s and Free Photo with Santa

Time: November 16- December 24 at 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Location: 2427 N Greenwich Rd

Cost: Free

Santa’s Wonderland is the ultimate free family Christmas event returning to Cabela’s this holiday season. There will be lots of activities available including free photo opps with Santa and free family holiday activities including fun crafts and games.

▪️ The Arc’s Lights

Time: November 28- December 28, Sundays through Thursdays: 5:30-9 p.m. (Extended to 10 p.m. on Dec. 19, 22, and 23), Fridays and Saturdays: 5:30-10 p.m., Christmas Eve: 5:30-11 p.m.

Location: The Arc of Sedgwick County, 2919 W 2nd St N,

Cost: Admission is a $10 per carload donation.

▪️ Lights on the River

Time: Sunday, December 1, at 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Location: Wichita Boathouse, 515 S Wichita St

Cost: Free

A fun, free, family event on the Arkansas River! Lights on the River is happening at The Wichita Boathouse and surrounding grounds, before, during and after the Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting.

▪️ Botanica Illuminations

Time: November 29 - January 4 at 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Botanica, 701 Amidon St

Illuminations is Wichita’s premier light display taking place every year at Botanica. With more than two million lights, the community is invited to tour themed gardens, hear live music and visit with Santa.

Cost: Tickets are $12 for adults. $8 for members, military & youth. Children ages 2 and under are free.

▪️ Prairie Rose Chuckwagon: Christmas on the Prairie

Time: November 29 - December 22

Location: Prairie Rose Chuckwagon, 15231 SW Parallel St, Benton

Cost: All shows are $35 +tax for adults and $10 +tax for kids 3-12, under 3 are free RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED

For their final season of wholesome family entertainment, you can enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides (weather permitting), classic Christmas movies, hot chocolate, and popcorn.

▪️ A Country Christmas Holiday at Fulton Valley Farms

Time: November 29 - December 22 (Weekly on Sunday, Friday, and Saturday at p.m.-9 p.m.)

Location: Fulton Valley Farms, 5079 SW Fulton Rd, Towanda, Kansas

Cost: General admission to 'A Country Christmas' is $5 per person, and kids age 3 and younger get in free.

Take a horse drawn sleigh ride and stroll the wooded paths while enjoying over 250,000 lights dancing to music.

▪️ Newton Parade of Lights

Time: December 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Main Street in the historic Newton downtown business district

Cost: Free

The Newton Lions Club will hold its annual Christmas parade in Newton.

▪️ College Hill Christmas Lights Tours

Time: December 7 and 8, at 5:30 p.m.

Location: East Heights UMC, 4407 E Douglas Ave, Wichita

Cost: Tickets are $10 per person with a $40 per family maximum (kids 3 and under are free), and will be available to purchase in person on December 2 at Traditions (3220 E Douglas Ave) or online starting December 3.

This family-friendly affair will include live music, carolers, treats, prizes, live nativity (Sunday only), and a beautiful tour of our College Hill lights.