Holiday spirit shines in 'Christmas City of the High Plains'

People traveling to western Kansas or Colorado for Christmas are encouraged to make a stop off of Interstate 70 to see how the community of WaKeeney brings out the holiday spirit.

The Trego County town of about 1,800 people, about 34 miles northwest of Hays, earned the title of "Christmas City of the High Plains." Every year, the town puts up what they say is the largest Christmas display between Kansas City and Denver.

The town has held its reputation as "Christmas City of the High Plains" for nearly 70 years. It earns that title every evening when the sun sets and downtown WaKeeney lights up.

"It's a huge part of the community. That's one thing that draws the community together," Tourism Director Cathy Albers says.

The Christmas display includes thousands of lights and a 35-foot-tall Christmas tree. Albers says a detour to enjoy the display won't add much time to trips for I-70 travelers.

"It doesn't take you long. You can just drive through the downtown district," Albers says. "We've got two blocks north to south, two blocks east to west that are decorated with all the lights, all greenery and decorations."

Albers say WaKeeney welcomes visitors from across the U.S. The decorations will stay up through Jan. 6 and lit up nightly from 5 to 11 p.m.

