Holiday travel expected to break records

AAA says this holiday season is projected to break records as millions are expected to hit the road for the holiday season, making their way to family and friends for Christmas.

“We’re only two and a half hours away from where we’re going tonight which is exciting,” said Suzie Trotter.

AAA says 115.6 million people are expected to leave home for the holidays this year. People from all over were stopping through Wichita Saturday.

“We left Salt Lake City last night about six, we stopped in Wyoming overnight and we’ve been driving since about eight this morning,” said Trotter.

AAA says about 105 million people will be driving from Saturday through January first. Travelers say so far, the traffic hasn’t been too bad yet.

“The traffic hasn’t been bad, there was more traffic in Denver than I expected but other than that, everything else has been good,” said Trotter.