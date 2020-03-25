Home-school mom offers advice for families preparing for 'continuous learning'

In line with efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), starting next week, a majority of Kansas students will begin learning from home.

For local parents like Beverly Binion, bringing school into the home is nothing new. Binion already home schools her three sons and this week, provided some insight into what a typical day is like for her family as public-school parents prepare for the unusual transition to close out the spring semester.

"For those who have never even considered home schooling before, it would be a daunting task to think about how you are going to meet their educational needs," Binion says.

For parents stepping up to guide their children at home in the continuous-learning process, Binion, who's home-schooled her sons for the past five years, advises it's important to maintain a routine.

"Each of us looks different, but maintain a routine," she says. "We have to get up, get dressed like we are going to school each day, and then get started. By 9, 9:30. I expect them to be on their computers doing their school work."

While moving school from the traditional building to home will look different for each family, there are three things you can do to prepare your family for the transition.

First is to organize supplies.

"Paper, pencils, computer is going to be a huge thing," Binion says.

Second is to mentally prepare, and third is to set up the routine for your child.

"One main thing is to not fall behind on your work," Binion's son, Dylan Binion says. "Otherwise you have a lot of catching up to do and it's hard to maintain good grades."

Most school districts in the state begin the continuous-learning for students on Monday (March 30) and every district shares a common message that this won't be complicated and does not mean students will be stuck at a computer screen for eight hours a day.

On Friday (March 27), parents can expect more guidance and resources from schools about educating their children.