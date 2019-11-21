Homelessness on campus: WSU student creates plan to help fellow Shockers

Nearly 9 percent of undergrads, 68,000 students don't know where they're going to sleep tonight.

That's from a 2018 study conducted by Temple University and Wisconsin HOPE Lab in the Still Hungry and Homeless in College report.

The study finds students who come from foster care, Native American and multiracial face a higher risk.

It's not the image that often comes to mind when thinking about homelessness, which focuses on being out on the streets and not on the campus of an institution for higher education.

"Once you realize how close to home this really is and we don't have a lot for them, there's something that needs to be done," said Mackenzie Haas, a WSU junior and the Student Government Association Director of Public Relations.

In her role as the SGA Director of Public Relations, junior Mackenzie Haas is proposing a scholarship be created to help WSU students who experience homelessness.

"I have a friend that talked who had talked about her friend experiencing this and how that was hurtful to that person and how they had to really focus on staying in college and keeping those grades up," Haas said.

Haas said an advisor brought the issue to her attention in May 2019 and start working on the bill now before the Student Senate, working with the Financial Aid Office about what can be done to help.

"Immediately, it was how do we help." Haas said, "SGA has a lot of resources that are for students, and they have a lot of scholarships. We have the Shocker Support Locker, which is to help food insecurity and a lot of other resources that are there to benefit students, but we don’t have anything specifically for students who are homeless on campus."

Her plan calls for the creation of a $6,000 scholarship.

Haas said, "We have asked the senate for $6,000 a year, per year to be put toward this scholarship. That way, our academics committee can then divvy that out as they see fit. We haven’t put a ton of guidelines on this because each year is going to look a little different."

Haas said the hard thing to say is just how prevalent of an issue this is on WSU's campus because the data's not there, but as this proposal moves forward, she's hoping that will change.

"That’s one of our main goals is to start the conversation about homelessness here on campus because there is no data that reflects how many students are homeless here and how many students are affected by this issue," she said.

Other students on campus said that this is an issue doesn't come as a surprise.

Freshman Sydney Stroh said, "You see it around. You just don't, like, realize how big it is, but I'm not surprised because there's a lot of people who are struggling."

"Not something a lot of people talk about, it’s not like an issue someone would be like this is a problem. The fact that it’s actually being brought into the light, helps to enlighten others too," said sophomore Bishop Rice.

Students Bishop Rice and Sydney Stroh said they support the creation of a resource like this.

Haas said, "I think it’s really important that we offer scholarships and resources to our students that need them. This type of thing isn’t really being addressed, so being able to address it is huge."

Haas said the next step is for the Student Senate to vote on the bill at their Dec. 4 meeting, and if approved, the scholarship will be available starting in the fall of 2020.

"It’s really, really hard to keep up your grades and putting tuition as a priority when you don’t even know where you’re going to sleep that night," said Haas. "Looking at national data, obviously, drop out rates are high. Things like that because then it doesn’t become a priority when you don’t know what you’re going to do tomorrow for food or shelter."