Homeowner shot during attempted burglary in Lawrence

Lawrence police are looking for a thief who they say shot a homeowner on Monday.

Police say just before 4 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2300 block of Wakarusa Drive regarding a possible shooting that had just occurred.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man told police he came home to find another man attempting to burglarize his home. The victim described the suspect as a white man wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

He told police the burglar was running from the scene when he fired a weapon that he was attempting to steal from the home. The weapon was left on the premises.

No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.

