Land owners assess damage following active day for Kansas grass fires

A day after widespread grass fires had crews across parts of south central and central Kansas scrambling to save homes and property, those in the path of those fires had a chance to assess damage.

Wednesday, crews succeeded in saving homes, winning a battle against strong winds fueling flames burning across dry ground.

Near Dexter in Cowley County, Lisa Swanson says fire burned 150 to 200 acres of she and her husband's land. With that, fire burned equipment, a barn, and hundreds of hay bails and threatened cattle. In all, she says the damage amounts to thousands of dollars.

The barn, Swanson says, was special for her family and stood for 50 years.

"We used to eat a lot of dinners in there," she says.

Overall, however, Swanson and her husband feel fortunate that Wednesday's situation didn't turn worse.

"It could've got some of the people's houses on Dexter Road, so we're really blessed no one was hurt," she says.

Cowley County emergency officials say the cause of Wednesday's fire remains under investigation.

Cowley County Emergency Management says about 2,500 acres burned Wednesday afternoon and more than 30 area fire units assisted to contain and ultimately extinguish the blaze.