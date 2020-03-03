Homeowners concerned for higher taxes after property values jump in Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County has more complaints than ever before after property appraisals went out this week in the mail.

More than 80% of homeowners will see a jump in their home values for 2020. The average home value increased by six-percent in Sedgwick County.

County Commissioner Jim Howell says he's taken the phone calls from concerned homeowners.

"Some of the increases are really quite large, I talked to someone just a little bit ago today, and he has seen an $80,000 increase in his home in the last three years. Some of that is explainable, but really a lot of that is not," said Howell.

The county says if a property owner made no changes to their property then the change in value is driven by the current market. The jump is most likely caused by a home in your neighborhood that sold at a higher price.

"Remember, this is a seller’s market. There is a significant imbalance between supply and demand. Demand far exceeds the supply of housing inventory. The number of days that a single-family residence is on the market is at historically low levels," said the county.

Gary and Lisa Fullbright say they plan to appeal the county's appraisal of their home after it went increased $13,000.

"Every year, it just keeps going up, and I don't know for what, I could understand if we put siding on the house," said Gary. "We haven't done anything in the last five years. And it just keeps going up every year. It's ridiculous."

The county says property owners can visit the Sedgwick County website to view property characteristics, view/print the Property Report Card and view/print Comp Sheets.

Property owners contemplating an appeal can get sales information for their neighborhood. Calling, emailing or walking in (office at Reagan Building - 271 W 3rd Street N) affords property owners the opportunity to get sales and value data for their neighborhood and to speak with an appraiser.

The Appraiser’s Office can schedule field checks to assist in correcting property data.