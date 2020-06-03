Homeowners, surrounding businesses on edge after vandalism, looting near 21st and Arkansas

After a night of vandalism and looting, some homeowners near 21st and Arkansas in north Wichita say they're not comfortable staying home Wednesday night following two nights of gatherings turning violent and leading to vandalism and looting of local businesses.

After two consecutive nights of violent activity, Wednesday, surrounding businesses are boarded up and people who live in the area say they're on edge again.

"I was scared enough (Tuesday) night that I'm not going to stay. I have no protection. I'm not going to stay at home," Stephanie Martin says after violence broke out two consecutive nights hear her home. "It is actually moving me out of my place where I sleep every night because I'm that scared."

As groups continue to target the area around 21st and Arkansas, homeowners plea for vandals to stop destroying the neighborhood and to stop the violence.

Businesses in the area say they're at a breaking point and some say customers are avoiding the area out of fear.

"(Monday and Tuesday), I don't have customers, so people are scared to come in to the north side because the vandalism is too much," business owner Claudia Avila says. "I have my two kids. If something happens, who is going to take care of my two kids?"

Ahead of Wednesday night, Wichita police say they're watching the area closely.