Homeschool mom has tips to minimize stress, maximize learning

As parents and students make the transition to teaching and learning at home, one homeschool mom says a little patience goes a long way.

Kristy Dodson says she started homeschooling her three kids two years ago. She says, if you have more than one child, it’s important to focus on one at a time.

She says her boys have a designated school room, but sometimes she changes things up and study at the dining room table or even outside.

Dodson says it’s all about trial and error and figuring out what works best for you and your child.

“It's going to be an adjustment. it really is.” Dodson said. “But as long as you just give it your all and you're giving them your attention and working with them and having fun, and making those memories, that's what's going to matter to them right now. “

Dodson says kids respond well to incentives.

Once her kids are done with schoolwork, they get to play with toys, or earn a little screen time.

She says establishing expectations and rewards with your kids early on can help.