Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in S. Wichita

Police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was found dead in south Wichita.

At around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a welfare check call in the 2700 block of south Roosevelt.

Police say a citizen called 911, reporting seeing a man inside a vehicle bleeding.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside of a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are currently working on learning the circumstances of what occurred. Anyone with information on this homicide case, can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

