Hope for closure persists, 32 years after Wichita teen's murder

On Halloween night 32 years ago, 15-year-old Shannon Olson was murdered and her body was found in a pond in northeast Wichita.

Decades later, this remains a cold case without an arrest. Despite this, friends and family keep hope that someday, they'll see closure.

On Halloween night 1987, Tammy McReynolds was supposed to have a sleepover with her friend, Shannon Olson after the went trick or treating. That sleepover never happened."

"She said she wanted something to drink, and we were only a couple blocks away, so we didn't think anything of it. She said she would be right back and we never saw her again," McReynolds says.

McRerynolds found out what happened to Olson a couple days later. Police say two men planning to go fishing found Olson's body floating in a pond near what is now K-96 and I-135.

Reports from the crime say Olson was stabbed several times in the chest, her throat had been slashed and her hands had been tied behind her back.

Decades ago, police told us they found evidence of a struggle at the pond where Olson was found, but an arrest was never made.

The family hopes someone will come forward or police will find evidence or information for a break in the case, ultimately leading to some closure.