Hospital staff takes extra precautions to de-contaminate

On the front lines against COVID-19, doctors, nurses and other medical staff are not only trying to protect themselves at work but at home too. Taking every precaution to keep their families safe, medical experts are trying to avoid contamination.

“Both my wife and I work in an environment that sees a lot of viruses, a lot of dangerous things,” said Dr. Craig Webb, pediatrician at Wesley Medical Center.

Nurse practitioner Mandy Webb said, “I would say this is the biggest virus, illness, anything that I have seen.”

Doctor Craig Webb works at Wesley Medical Center while his wife, Mandy, practices mostly at St. Francis. Being on the front lines against COVID-19 every day, part of their routine has become a sanitation station in their garage.

Dr. Webb said, “Once I take my shoes off, then I’m come back here and we have a Clorox and water station here, get under my finger nails.”

The Webbs use anti-bacterial wipes for their phones, and then hand sanitizer before and after taking off their scrubs; all before they go inside.

“I’ll take the laundry into the laundry room, put it right in the washing machine and then move right into the shower and shower. And we do all of this before I even get a chance to say Hi to my wife,” said Dr. Webb.

“For Craig and I, I think we just take it as we’re protecting each other," Mrs. Webb said. "We’re protecting our house from us.”

Dr. Webb tries to keep work and home separate during this pandemic. He says he even has two pairs of things, like glasses. One pair at home and another he leaves just at work to lessen the chance of cross contamination.

The pair says they are doing anything they can to keep COVID-19 away from their family; even sending their 18-year-old son to live in Texas with Mandy's brother.

“Craig and I are both in the medical field and coming home, that he is kind of getting a double whammy of being exposed and he’s not even leaving the house,” said Mrs. Webb.

The Webbs say finding sanitation items has been harder due to consumer hoarding and say they’ve heard the same from co-workers. To help with the shortage, they’ve learned how to make their own wipes to keep them safe.

