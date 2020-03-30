Hospitals in rural Kansas challenged as coronavirus cases increase

Hospitals across the country are facing challenges while treating coronavirus patients: a limited amount of tests, personal protection equipment and bed space.

Out of the 105 counties in Kansas, 37 have confirmed cases of coronavirus. Those with no reports are mainly in rural parts of the state, but healthcare staff in those areas are still preparing for an influx of patients.

"We could be potentially looking at 935 people in our county needing to be hospitalized from this. There's no way we can handle those numbers," said Cloud County Health Officer Dorothy Breault.

Breault said the Cloud County Hospital currently has 25 beds and two ventilators.

"We're rural docs. We do inpatient, we do clinic, we do ER. A little bit of everything. But by no means are we critical care specialists who are used to dealing with ventilators on a day to day basis. So, it's really going to challenge us if we have to keep some of those really sick patients here on ventilators," she said.

Breault said the rural facilities transfer patients who need ventilators to larger facilities in Salina or Wichita. But, since they could also see an increase in patients, they might not be possible.

"That's a big fear of ours," she said.

Breault said the best way to reduce the number of coronavirus patients is to watch yoru hands and take social distancing seriously.