Hot again Monday, then a cold front moves through

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says it will stay hot on Monday, but a cold front will bring some relief on Tuesday.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 60s and 70s. The sky will be clear and it will stay windy overnight.

Monday, highs will reach the 90s. We will have a sunny sky. The wind will gust up to 50-55 mph in western Kansas, 30-35 in central Kansas.

A cold front will move through the state on Tuesday. Highs will drop into the 70s in western Kansas and the 80s for the central part of the state. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible, especially in northern Kansas on Tuesday.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SE 5-15; gusty. High: 93.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15; gusty. Low: 69.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few showers/storms. Wind: NE 5-15; gusty. High: 83.

Wed: High: 87. Low: 57. Sunny.

Thu: High: 92. Low: 62. Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 92. Low: 65. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 90. Low: 67. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 90. Low: 67. Mostly sunny.