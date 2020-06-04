Hot and muggy into the weekend, storms possible tonight

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a stormy night has come to an end and now our weather focus is on unseasonably hot and muggy weather into the weekend. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out over southern Kansas later today, but most areas will stay dry as temperatures top-out in the middle to upper 90s.

Expect high temperatures between 95 and 100 degrees on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. However, when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like 100 degrees (or higher) across central and eastern Kansas.

Looking ahead… the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal may be heading toward Kansas early next week. Between approaching tropical moisture (from the south) and a cold front coming in (from the west), showers and storms are a safe bet late Monday into Tuesday followed by cooler temperatures the rest of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: N/S 5-10. High: 95.

Tonight: An evening storm, otherwise clearing skies. Wind: SE/SW 5-10. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot; heat index 102. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 97.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 73.

Sat: High: 96. Low: 72. Sunny and hot; heat index 103.

Sun: High: 95. Low: 72. Mostly sunny; becoming breezy.

Mon: High: 91. Low: 69. Partly cloudy, breezy; chance of storms late

Tue: High: 87. Low: 60. Chance showers, mainly early, than partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87. Low: 64. Mostly sunny.