Hot, dry weather continues

Another sunny, hot, and windy day across Kansas. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s. Expect a south wind at 15-30 mph with higher gusts, especially across western Kansas.

The dry, hot, and windy weather, means a Red Flag Warning is in effect for western Kansas through most of the day due to a high fire danger. Any fires that start, will spread very quickly.

It's going to stay sunny and hot, with highs in the upper 90s through next Thursday.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees Friday and Saturday with isolated showers and storms possible Friday night and into next weekend. Highs in the 80s by Father's Day as a weather system pushes a cold front into Oklahoma.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 97.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 70.

Monday: Sunny, breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 96.

Monday night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 70.

Tue: High: 96 Low: 70 Sunny, breezy.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 72 Sunny.

Thu: High: 98 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 74 Mostly sunny with isolated overnight storms.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 75 Partly cloudy with afternoon isolated storms.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 73 Partly cloudy with scattered storms late day and overnight.