Hot, dry weekend in Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for hot and dry weather through the weekend. We made it to 93 degrees on Thursday and today we should climb into the middle 90s followed by middle and upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Other than a few passing clouds, mainly at night into the morning hours, we see will see a solid supply of sunshine through Sunday. The wind will return this weekend as well with most of Kansas becoming breezy, if not windy with gusts over 30 mph.

The long range outlook continues to bring more heat and dry conditions to Kansas. In fact, we may not see a meaningful chance of rain over the next 10-14 days. The weather pattern also promises to keep us mainly in the 90s, though it is starting to look like Wichita will see its first 100 degree reading of the year next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny; breezy at times. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 95.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny; breezy in the afternoon. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 96.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 72.

Sun: High: 97. Low: 73. Sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: High: 97. Low: 74. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Tue: High: 99. Low: 74. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Wed: High: 100. Low: 75. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Thu: High: 99. Low: 73. Mostly sunny and hot.