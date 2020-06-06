Hot, humid, breezy weekend across Kansas

Sunny and hot today, afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s in central Kansas and the upper 90s to 100 in the west.. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like 100-105°, prompting a heat advisory for eastern parts of the state through the evening. The south breeze may keep it from becoming oppressive in parts of central Kansas (keeping relative humidity levels lower).

Winds will crank up across western Kansas on Saturday, with gusts around 40-55 mph. A high wind warning with gusts to 55 mph will be possible across far NW-Kansas, with blowing dust becoming a problem. Expect the gusty winds to continue through the end of the weekend.

Sunshine is expected Sunday and Monday with highs in the 90s to near 100 both days.

Tropical Storm Cristobal will move through the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The remnants of Cristobal will move into the Midwest early next week with the bulk of the moisture and heavy rain moving across Arkansas and Missouri. Kansas should not see any of Cristobal's moisture. We may see a few thunderstorms on Tuesday as a cold front moves across the state during the day. Highs will drop back into the 80s Tuesday through the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and hot. Wind: S 5-20; gusty. High: 96.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 10-15; gusty. Low: 73.

Sunday: Sunny, breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 94.

Sunday night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 72.

Mon: High: 94. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 85. Low: 69. Mostly sunny with a few afternoon showers/storms.

Wed: High: 87. Low: 57. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 86. Low: 63. Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 85. Low: 60. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 87. Low: 62. Mostly sunny.