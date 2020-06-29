Hot, humid weather continues for Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the weekend has come to an end, but the hot and humid weather has not. High temperatures today may be a degree or two cooler than yesterday, but middle 90s this afternoon will feel like 100 to 105 degrees.

Similar to Sunday, expect more haze/dust to mix in with clouds. Both the clouds and dust should exit the area tonight leaving us mostly sunny on Tuesday.

The heat is on Tuesday as the hottest temperatures of the summer come to Kansas. With the exception of eastern Kansas where highs will top-out in the 90s, the rest of the state will climb into the triple digits.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy; hazy and humid. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 96.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Wind: SE/S 10-20. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; breezy and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 102.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and warm. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 76.

Wed: High: 100. Low: 73. Sunny and hot

Thu: High: 98. Low: 72. Mostly sunny and hot.

Fri: High: 96. Low: 71. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 95. Low: 70. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 95. Low: 70. Mostly sunny.