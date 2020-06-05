Hot weekend ahead

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says the heat will take over this weekend.

Tonight, the sky will stay mostly clear with lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, with a sunny sky, highs will reach the mid to upper 90s in central Kansas and the upper 90s to low 100s in the west. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like 100-105°, prompting a heat advisory for the central and eastern part of the state Saturday afternoon and evening.

It's going to get windy for western Kansas on Saturday, with gusts around 40-50 mph. That will continue through the end of the weekend.

Sunshine will continue Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid 90s.

Tropical Storm Cristobal will move through the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The remnants of Cristobal will move into the central plains early next week. This could bring central Kansas a few showers and storms on Tuesday, but most of the rain will stay to our east.

Highs will drop back into the 80s Tuesday through the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 96.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15; gusty. Low: 73.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 94.

Mon: High: 92. Low: 71. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 87. Low: 69. Mostly sunny with a few showers/storms.

Wed: High: 87. Low: 60. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 89. Low: 60. Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 89. Low: 62. Mostly sunny.